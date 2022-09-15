BOSSIER CITY, La (KTAL/KMSS) – Only one item is on the agenda for a special-called meeting of the Bossier City Municipal Fire & Police Civic Service Board has called at 3:30 p.m. Friday.

The agenda item is to consider a request from Bossier City Mayor Tommy Chandler, who seeks to remove current Bossier City Police Chief Christopher Estess in accordance with Louisiana Revised Statute 33:2495 (3) (a).

Basically, that law allows that a classified police officer who has served less than six months in office may be removed from office.

Estess was formally appointed on April 26, meaning he has been in office just short of five months.

KTAL/KMSS has put in calls to the Bossier Mayor’s Office, as well as the Bossier Public Information Officer, but calls have not yet been returned.

A statement from the mayor’s office released Thursday night said:

Mayor Tommy Chandler is seeking approval from the Bossier City Municipal Fire & Police Civil Service Board to remove Christopher A. Estess as Chief of Police. Louisiana law provides a “working test” period for municipal fire and police civil service employees. Because the request to remove Estess is less than six months from the date of his appointment, prior approval from the Bossier City Civil Service Board is required by law.

“Public safety has always been a top priority of mine and this decision is not one that has been made without great thought, consideration and prayer. Unfortunatley, the Bossier City Police Department under the leadership of Chris Estess has not progressed in a manner that best serves the Department or the citizens of Bossier City.”

“The men and women of the Bossier City Police Department and the Citizens of Bossier City deserve leadership that seeks to strenghten the Department and our community. While I understand the decision to remove the Chief during the working test period is unprecedented and controversial, I am committed to make the tough decisions that ensure that Bossier City progresses and prospers.” Mayor Thomas H. Chandler

RS 33: 2495 (3) (a) reads as follows:

(3)(a) Any probational employee in a position of a competitive class of the classified police service, except an entry-level police officer, and an entry-level radio, police alarm, or signal system operator, who has served less than six months of his working test for any given position may be removed therefrom only with the prior approval of the board. Any probational employee in a position of a promotional class of the classified police service, who has served less than three months of his working test for any given position may be removed therefrom only with the prior approval of the board. Any such probational employee may be removed only upon one of the following grounds:

(i) He is unable or unwilling to perform satisfactorily the duties of the position to which he has been appointed.

(ii) His habits and dependability do not merit his continuance therein.

(b) Any such probational employee in the classified police service may appear before the board and present his case before he is removed.

(c) Any such probational employee in the classified police service appointed to a position of a competitive class who is rejected after having served a working test of six months but not more than one year may appeal to the board only upon the grounds that he has not been given a fair opportunity to prove his ability in the position.

(d) Any such probational employee in the classified police service appointed to a position of a promotional class who is rejected after having served a working test of three months but not more than one year may appeal to the board only upon the grounds that he has not been given a fair opportunity to prove his ability in the position.