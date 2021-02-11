Bossier mayor encourages citizens to take COVID vaccines and follow Phase 2 guidelines

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Bossier City Mayor Lorenz “Lo” Walker is encouraging citizens to take the COVID-19 vaccine when it is offered to their age group and to do their part by following guidelines to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

During Thursday morning’s COVID-19 briefing, Mayor Lo Walker Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards has extended the Modified Phase 2-COVID recovery order for three weeks to March 3.

As Louisiana continues to see a rise in positive COVID-19 cases and the COVID variant emerging in Louisiana, the probability of its spread is increasing.

Mayor Walker is asking that everyone in Bossier Parish and in Louisiana do their part to continue and to wear their masks and social distance and take the vaccine when available.

He also urges everyone to follow the mitigation protocols to help slow the spread of the disease including washing hands, practicing social distancing, avoiding gatherings, and staying home if sick.

If you have a fever or cough, you might have COVID-19. Most people have mild illness and are able to recover at home. Keep track of your symptoms. If you have an emergency warning sign (including trouble breathing), get medical attention right away.