Bossier mayor: Investigation into criminal activity involving former police chief concluded

Former Bossier City Police Chief Shane McWilliams has remained on paid administrative leave since early July pending an internal investigation involving potential policy violations for refusing reassignment to reception desk duty and is appealing that decision to the Bossier City Municipal Fire and Police Civil Service Board. (Photo: KTAL/KMSS Staff)

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Bossier City Mayor Tommy Chandler says an independent investigation into allegations of possible criminal activity by former Police Chief Shane McWilliams has concluded, but an internal investigation into alleged policy violations is just getting underway.

“That independent [criminal] examination is now complete and the completion now enables the City of Bossier City to examine policy issues that could not be investigated while the other outside review was still ongoing,” Mayor Chandler said in a statement released late Friday afternoon. “Chief McWilliams will remain on administrative leave while our review occurs. This review will be conducted as quickly and thoroughly as possible.”

Chandler’s statement did specify the nature of the nature of the alleged criminal activity, whether the independent investigation found any evidence of criminal wrongdoing, or if it cleared the former police chief.

On July 2, his first full day in office, Chandler removed McWilliams from his duties as Chief of Police and reassigned him to reception desk duty. Less than a week later, Chandler’s office said McWilliams was placed on paid administrative leave pending an internal investigation involving potential policy violations for refusing that reassignment.

A civil service board hearing was set for Wednesday to determine whether the city violated civil service rules regarding that reassignment, but it was pre-empted by a lawsuit filed against the board by the city, claiming the board violated its own rules requiring notification in advance of public hearings.

The injunction prevents the board from discussing or taking any action on the matter until a hearing can be held to determine whether it will remain in place.