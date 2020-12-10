Bossier Mayor on COVID-19: ‘Largest increase in a single week, it is getting very, very serious’

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Bossier Parish has seen the largest increase in a single week of new positive coronavirus cases as the number of cases surpasses 7,000.

During Thursday’s COVID-19 briefing, Mayor Lo Walker said Bossier Parish has confirmed 534 new positive cases and 5 additional deaths since Thursday, Dec. 3.

Health experts have warned that the winter months will cause a spike in coronavirus cases.

Mayor Walker said, “Medical experts predict an increase in positive cases now that cold weather has arrived and more people are staying inside. Unfortunately, that is now occurring, the tough months are here.”

Here is the latest COVID-19 data for Bossier Parish as of Thursday, Dec. 10:

Total positive cases – 7,062

Total deaths – 163

Walker also highlighted the vaccination distribution plans should a vaccine receive final approval.

The mayor also continued to urge everyone to follow prevention and mitigation protocols during the holidays to prevent the spread of COVID-19.