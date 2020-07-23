Bossier mayor: ‘We’ve had a very bad week’, parish sees spike in new COVID-19 deaths, cases

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Mayor Lorenz “Lo” Walker said Bossier Parish had a very bad week after seeing a spike in new coronavirus deaths and positive cases.

Thursday morning Mayor Walker announced the latest numbers during his COVID-19 briefing.

Walker said, “Unfortunately I have to inform you this morning that we’ve had a very bad week resulting in 1,701 positive COVID-19 cases, that’s an increase of 298 in just one week, the largest weekly increase we’ve experienced.”

Walker added that 14 more people have died from the coronavirus since last week.

This is the latest COVID-19 data for Bossier Parish as of Thursday, July 23:

Total number of positive cases – 1,701

Total number of deaths – 53

The mayor reminded residents of Gov. John Bel Edwards’ Phase 2 regulations and the mask mandate. Every individual in Louisiana shall wear a face covering over the mouth and nose when inside a commercial establishment or any other building that is open to the public.

Walker said, “It will take everyone of us wearing a mask or face covering to help flatten this curve.”

During the COVID-19 briefing, Chief Brad Zagone said the Bossier City Fire Department is continuing to sterilize ambulances as they respond to calls. The AeroClave to is used to decontaiminate the ambulance after a patient is dropped off.

Zagone added that BCFD is continuing its effort to acquire additional personal protective equipment as a preparedness measure for 2021.

If businesses need information or assistance call they can call the BCFD fire prevention office at (318) 741-8400.

Chief Shane McWilliams discussed details about the role businesses and the Bossier City Police Department have in responding to situations regarding Gov. Edwards’ mask mandate.

McWilliams said businesses are required to enforce wearing a face mask and if you don’t adhere to wearing a mask you will be asked to leave the business. If you don’t leave the business, law enforcement will be contacted and they will enforce the applicable laws.

McWilliams said, “Let’s do our due diligence and adhere to the masks and try to eliminate as much as we can law enforcement having to respond to mask situations.”

