Bossier middle school students transition from A/B hybrid schedule to daily in-school learning

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Starting Monday, Sept.14 all Bossier Parish middle school students on the A/B hybrid schedule will transition to daily in-school learning.

This decision comes after Gov. John Bel Edwards announced Thursday that the state is shifting into Phase 3.

The change affects all 6th-8th graders. High school students will remain on the A/B schedule for now to allow our schools and transportation department time to adjust and ensure the safest transition possible for our children.

An announcement for high school students will be forthcoming. This does not impact students who are 100-percent virtual learners.

Parents who are able to transport their children of all ages to and from school are still being asked to do so to assist with the reduced capacity limits on buses that will remain in place.

Mitigation efforts will remain in effect at all schools, which include wearing face masks, practicing social distancing, heightened hand hygiene, increased cleaning and disinfection, and an emphasis on keeping children home when they are sick.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.