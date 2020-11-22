Bossier NAACP group partners with Christian Service to feed homeless

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The NAACP Bossier Parish Youth Center has joined Christian Services for the first time to feed the homeless in the community, with the added benefit of teaching young volunteers the true value of Thanksgiving.

Al Moore, executive director of Christian Services, talked about the partnership and how the Christian ministry continues to thrive.

“Sister Margret started the ministry in 1970 and we are still going strong,” Moore said.

Starsky Murrell Sr., who works with the Bossier NAACP group, said it’s always a privilege being able to give back to those in need.

“We want to feed as many people as we can. we got over 200 meals prepared. Anybody that’s homeless can come and get their plate. They come here, they scan their cards and they get their meal,” Murrell explained.

Within the first hour of opening Moore said they have feed more than 60 people.

Murrell said this is a great opportunity for the next generation to witness the true meaning of the Thanksgiving holiday.

“We are trying to teach our youth, that’s the most important thing. It’s so many things that these kids nowadays can get into. But we have to lead them and mentor them because they are going to be the future,” Murrell shared.

Youth members of the Bossier Parish Youth Center came up with the idea of wanting to partner with the Christian Service ministry to help fight hunger one plate at a time. Two volunteers, out of the few that were there, spoke on the valuable lesson they have learned and their reasoning for wanting to give back.

“At 15 you’re kinda starting to grow up and in a few years you will be voting and being out in the real world. so it’s just good to get the idea in your head now,” Kaylea Auzenne said.

Murrell’s son, Starsky Jr., expanded on Auzenne’s thoughts. “During this time the holiday seasons come thanksgiving and Christmas time, not everyone has what everyone else has you know? people don’t have the family and friends we take for granted. people don’t have the food on their tables the hot meals. so I’m just here to give that to them. just give them that smile to their hearts.”

Moore said anyone can come to the center and receive a free meal from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. 364 days a year – the only day they are closed is Christmas.

Both organizations said their mission is to feed as many homeless people as they can in the Bossier and Shreveport area.

“Some of these people a meal goes a long way for them. I truly believe that nobody should go hungry,” the elder Murrell said.