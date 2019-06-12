Bossier narcs’ thwart suspect’s alleged drug sales & delivery business

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) The term “We Deliver” took on a whole new meaning last week when undercover narcotics agents with the Bossier Sheriff/Police Narcotics Task Force arrested a Bossier City man who was selling different types of illegal drugs and offering curbside service out of his Chevrolet pickup truck.

Torey J. Route, 36, of the 300 block of Minden Street., initially was wanted by undercover agents for just three counts of Distribution of Schedule II (Methamphetamine); but when agents ted a traffic stop near his home to execute their warrant on June 7, they learned he was driving a regular drug mobile.

In searching his pickup, undercover agents found more than 14 grams of Ecstasy, nearly 10 grams of Methamphetamine, Crack Cocaine, Hydrocodone pills and Marijuana … all conveniently packaged for retail sale.

In addition, found a set of electronic scales.

Route was arrested and charged with the following:

• Three counts of Distribution of Schedule II (Methamphetamine) – warrant

• Possession with intent to Distribute Schedule II (Methamphetamine)

• Possession with intent to Distribute Schedule II (Crack Cocaine)

• Possession with intent to Distribute Schedule II (Hydrocodone)

• Possession with intent to Distribute Schedule I (MDMA – Ecstasy)

• Possession with intent to Distribute Schedule I (Marijuana)

• Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

He was booked into the Bossier Maximum Security Facility where he faces a $175,000 bond.

Bossier Sheriff/Police Narcotics Task Force comprises deputies with the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office and officers with the Bossier City Police Department.

—

