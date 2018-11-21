Bossier neighborhood honors BAFB Airman

A Bossier neighborhood is honoring a Barksdale Air Force Airman that was killed earlier this year.
The Tech. Sgt. Joshua Kidd Memorial Flagpole was installed last week in he GreenAcres Place subdivision.
Kidd was killed on September 25 outside his home on Parklane Drive.
Kidd was a loading standardization crew chief and entered the Air Force in March 2008.
Barksdale Air Force Base was Kidd’s 4th assignment. He was previously stationed at Osan Air Base, Korea and Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany.
Two teens, 17-year-old Jareona Nicole Crosby and a 15-year-old male are both charged with second-degree murder.