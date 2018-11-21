Bossier neighborhood honors BAFB Airman

NEW ORLEANS, La. (AP) - An abortion-rights group based in New Orleans has launched a billboard campaign to bring attention to what they say is a threat to abortion access for women in Louisiana.

Women With a Vision has put up hot pink billboards that read "Abortion Access" in the three remaining cities in the state with abortion clinics – New Orleans, Baton Rouge and Shreveport planning to rally in New Orleans Wednesday as the U.S. Supreme Court hears oral arguments in a challenge to the constitutionality of a Louisiana law regulating abortion.