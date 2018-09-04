Bossier Night Market offers free family fun, food trucks and more

Free, family fun and delicious food are waiting for you at the Bossier Night Market.

The event will take place from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 8 in the south parking lot of Pierre Bossier Mall in Bossier City.

There will also be an official 175th Anniversary Celebration for Bossier Parish.

The Bossier Night Market will have over 225 vendors to shop from and dozens of food trucks. It will also feature over 100,000 twinkling lights.

Vendors will include jewelry, clothing, candles, ceramics, crochet, baked goods and much more.

This family-friendly event is free, open to the public, and has convenient free parking.

There will also be live music and children’s activities including face-painting and bouncy houses.

For more information visit https://www.facebook.com/BossierNightMarket.

Information about Vendors, Sponsorship, and Volunteering can be found at our webpage: www.BossierNightMarket.com or Email: bossiernightmarket@gmail.com