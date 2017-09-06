Bossier Night Market returns this Saturday

Bossier Night Market returns to the Pierre Bossier Mall this Saturday! Steve talked with Chris Graham the organizer of the market.

BOSSIER NIGHT MARKET

Returns September 8th and 9th, 2017

5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

2950 E. Texas St., Bossier City, La

(South Parking Lot of Pierre Bossier Mall)

Visit the Bossier Night Market at Pierre Bossier Mall and get all of your shopping done in one place!

Bring the whole family and enjoy the 100,000+ Twinkling Lights, Decorations, and Live Music.

Over 185 Vendors selling their holiday wares – Market Goods, Food, Wood Crafts, Jewelry, Art, Jams, Jelly, Salsa, Clothing, Vintage, Ceramics, Accessories, Seasoning Blends, Wreaths, Decor, Skin Care, Baked Goods, Candy, Handcrafted Soap, Candles, Crochet, Honey, Hot Coffee, Cocoa, Kids Activities & Much More!



LIVE MUSIC—FOOD TRUCKS—SEATING AREA

FREE ADMISSION and FREE PARKING

For more information visit: http://www.bossiernightmarket.com/