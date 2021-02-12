Bossier Night Market still set for Saturday despite winter blast forecast through weekend

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/ KMSS) – Saturday’s Mardi Gras-themed Bossier Night Market is still on despite the chilly temperatures that are predicted over the weekend.

Organizers say the night market and food truck rally at the Pierre Bossier Mall and will have more than 200 vendors, food trucks, drinks, along with floats and throws from the Krewes of Centaur, Highland, and Gemini.

The event is being touted as an open, outdoor, social-distancing environment, even if it is expected to be in temperatures hovering around freezing.

“If the belly dancers can brave the cold, we don’t have any excuse not to be out there. We will have several of those large patio heaters out. The mall is right there, it’s within a hundred feet. You can walk in and warm up and come back out to the market. We will have dozens of different vendors with hot chocolate and cocoa,” event coordinator Chris Graham said.

Admission is free for all, including pets. The hours are from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. Click here for more information about the Bossier Night Market and here to RSVP to Saturday’s Mardi Gras-themed event.