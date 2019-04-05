Bossier officials address concerns about proposed loose cat ordinance

Bossier City officials are addressing concerns that have been raised about proposed changes to the city’s laws, including a rumored “cat on a leash” law.

Bossier City animal officials said the proposed changes bring current ordinances involving loose cats up to the same standards as those involving dogs.

As Bossier City looks to update its animal ordinance, the superintendent of the Bossier Parish Animal Control said they have gotten questions about requiring pet owners to put their cats on a leash if they go outside.

“This is not a cat leash law. That’s a false rumor. There are no ordinances being enacted that states that you have to keep your cat on a leash,” said Dale Keeler, Bossier City Animal Control superintendent.

What is happening, however, is that Bossier City will soon require pet owners to keep their cats on their own property. If your neighbors calls and complains your cat is on their property, Animal Control can go in and take the cat to the shelter.

“What we’re doing is trying to make sure responsible pet owners keep their pets on their property. So that you don’t let your cat out for it to go and sit on your neighbor’s car or tear something in your neighbor’s yard,” Keeler said.

Keeler said it’s similar to the statewide leash law that dogs cannot run loose. But he said they will not go out and actively enforce this law. It’s only if they receive a valid complaint.

“If you’re outside and you have your cat in your hand or you’re in your yard and your cat is beside you we’re not going to pull you over and take your cat from you but you need to make sure it stays on your property,” Keeler said.

So it’s not a ‘cat on a leash law’ but instead a ‘keep your cat on your property’ law.

Two other updates to the ordinance include the shelter will now provide vouchers for a three-year rabies vaccination shot. Violation fees will increase for people who do not spay and neuter their animals if they are picked up.

The proposed ordinance will be discussed and voted on by Bossier City Council during their next two sessions.