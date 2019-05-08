Bossier officials meet to coordinate storm response

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Bossier Preparedness committee meets (Photo by BPSO)

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Bossier Parish leadership met this morning to form a plan for the weather that began this afternoon, and residents are urged to be prepared for possible flash flooding and rises in water levels on streams, lakes, bayous along with the Red River.

During a Wednesday morning meeting with members of the parish emergency action committee, National Weather Service officials outlined weather patterns expected to continue into the weekend.   

Thunderstorms packing periods of heavy rains, damaging winds, large hail and the possibility of isolated tornadoes are forecast from late today through Thursday. 

Another storm system carries the threat of heavy rains Friday and Saturday.

Small lakes and waterways already at high levels could crest higher depending on rainfall amounts. 
Between three and four inches is forecast during the next 48 hours, with another round of storms beginning Friday, bringing rainfall amounts to possibly three to five inches.

The Red River is full now and could rise another two-to-three feet over the next few days. 
Residents are asked to secure boats and keep a close eye on the water levels. 

Along streams and bayous, especially in the southern portion of the parish, livestock owners are reminded to be prepared to move their animals if necessary.

High winds accompanying severe thunderstorms could topple large trees on ground already saturated by previous rainfall. 

Motorists are urged to practice extra caution when driving after a storm, especially on isolated roads. Drivers also are asked to beware of driving through water flowing across roadways.

Teams with the Bossier Parish Police Jury and the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office are patrolling and monitoring roads to watch for rising water and obstructions. 
Residents who are aware of fallen trees or power lines, or water over a roadway should call either agency or 911.
A crew from the parish highway department will be on standby throughout the period of inclement weather. Action committee members will meet daily for future forecasts and reports on conditions in Bossier City and Parish.
 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

98° / 78°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 98° 78°

Sunday

99° / 80°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 99° 80°

Monday

100° / 80°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 100° 80°

Tuesday

101° / 78°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 20% 101° 78°

Wednesday

92° / 75°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 92° 75°

Thursday

95° / 73°
Sunny
Sunny 20% 95° 73°

Friday

95° / 73°
Sunny
Sunny 20% 95° 73°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

87°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
87°

89°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
89°

91°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
91°

95°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
95°

96°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
96°

96°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
96°

96°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
96°

96°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
1%
96°

94°

7 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
94°

91°

8 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
91°

87°

9 PM
Clear
0%
87°

85°

10 PM
Clear
0%
85°

84°

11 PM
Clear
0%
84°

83°

12 AM
Clear
1%
83°

83°

1 AM
Clear
1%
83°

82°

2 AM
Clear
2%
82°

81°

3 AM
Clear
2%
81°

81°

4 AM
Clear
3%
81°

80°

5 AM
Clear
4%
80°

79°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
5%
79°

79°

7 AM
Mostly Sunny
5%
79°

81°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
4%
81°

84°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
3%
84°

87°

10 AM
Sunny
1%
87°

Interactive Radar

More Weather Tools

River Levels and Forecasts

Closings & Delays

School Closed mgn_1557401948452.jpg.jpg

Lake Levels and Forecasts

ArkLaTex Burn Bans

Weather Headlines

More Weather

Weather Blog

More Weather Headlines
More Check This Out
Continuously updated time lapse from Downtown Shreveport
Continuously updated time lapse from Summerhill Road in Texarkana, TX
Latest one hour loop from Pinpoint Doppler
Today's severe weather risk outlook
Tomorrow's severe weather risk outlook

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss