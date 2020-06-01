Bossier OHSEP announces drive-through mobile testing for June

Louisiana National Guardsmen with the 256th Infantry Brigade Combat Team and the 62nd Weapons of Mass Destruction – Civil Support Team gather information from first responders and medical personnel at a COVID-19 mobile testing site at the Alario Center in Westwego, Louisiana, March 21, 2020. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Garrett L. Dipuma)

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Mobile testing will be available at three locations in Bossier Parish over the next few weeks.

The Bossier Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness announced Monday a parish-wide plan for drive-through mobile COVID-19 testing for the month of June.

According to the Bossier City website, anyone participating in the drive-through testing must be 18-years-old and must be able to provide a valid driver’s license.

Each site will provide for 50 tests each day. Traffic control will be in place at each site.

The following locations will operate from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on the following days:

June 8 and 10 – Haughton at the Haughton Middle School, 250 Champion Shores, Haughton, LA

June 12 and 16 – Plain Dealing at the Plain Dealing High School, 300 Vance Rd, Plain Dealing, LA

June 18 and 22 – CenturyLink Center, 2000 Century Link Drive, Bossier City, LA (Walker Parkside)

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.