Bossier Parish bridge projects proceeding on schedule

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A pair of bridge projects on heavily traveled roads in Bossier Parish are proceeding on schedule.

On Friday Bossier Parish Police Jury officials gave an update on the progress being made on the Swan Lake Rd. and Johnson Koran Rd. bridges.

On Swan Lake Rd., a new bridge is being constructed over Flat River roughly two miles east of Airline Dr. In addition to a new bridge, a portion of Swan Lake Rd. is being reworked to replace a sharp curve on the eastern side of the bridge.

Concrete pilings are expected to be in place sometime during the week of Oct. 5.

In south Bossier Parish, contractors have completed the demolition of the old structure and are preparing to begin driving pilings on the new bridge crossing Foxskin Bayou on Johnson Koran Rd.

