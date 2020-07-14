Bossier Parish bridge, road closures may impact your commute

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — You may need to find an alternate route if you travel on certain bridges and roads in Bossier Parish.

According to the Bossier Parish Police Jury, construction projects will begin soon, some which will require closure of thoroughfares for periods ranging from a few days up to three months:

Circle M Rd. – Work is scheduled to begin July 20, and this road will be open to local traffic only. The project is expected to be completed in 10 days.

– Work is scheduled to begin July 20, and this road will be open to local traffic only. The project is expected to be completed in 10 days. Swan Lake Rd. bridge – Contractors are scheduled to begin work July 27 on replacing the bridge at Flat River (just east of Legacy Elementary), a project that will include straightening a severe curve at that location. Officials said Swan Lake Rd. will not be closed until Aug. 3. Work is expected to be completed in about 120 days.

– Contractors are scheduled to begin work July 27 on replacing the bridge at Flat River (just east of Legacy Elementary), a project that will include straightening a severe curve at that location. Officials said Swan Lake Rd. will not be closed until Aug. 3. Work is expected to be completed in about 120 days. Glendale – The second phase of concrete street repairs is on schedule to begin Aug. 3 and the road will be open to local traffic only. While work is underway, the contractor will maintain access to the six homes in the construction area. The project is expected to take 60 days to complete.

– The second phase of concrete street repairs is on schedule to begin Aug. 3 and the road will be open to local traffic only. While work is underway, the contractor will maintain access to the six homes in the construction area. The project is expected to take 60 days to complete. Airline Dr. – An overlay project on Airline Dr. north from the Bossier City limits will begin Aug. 3 and the contractor plans to maintain traffic in both directions at all times. During periods of construction, however, traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction. Two lanes of traffic in each direction will be routed as much as possible. Overlaying Airline Dr. is expected to take about 45 days.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.