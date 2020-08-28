Bossier Parish bridge to close for six months

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — You will need to find an alternate route if you travel on a certain bridge in Bossier Parish.

According to the Bossier Parish Police Jury, on Monday, Aug. 31 work will begin on replacing the bridge on Johnson Koran Rd. over Foxskin Bayou.

Johnson Koran Rd. will be closed for six months while crews work to replace the bridge which is located halfway between LA Hwy 157 and LA Hwy 527.

