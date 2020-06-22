Bossier Parish community placed under boil advisory

Breaking News
BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A boil advisory has been issued for an entire community in Bossier Parish.

According to Director of Public Utilities Larry Landry, the advisory went into effect Monday for the entire Dogwood subdivision served by Consolidated Waterworks/Sewerage District #1.

Landry said the advisory was issued after the distribution pumps stopped operating on Sunday for unknown reasons.

You should boil your water for at least one minute before eating, drinking, making ice, or brushing your teeth.

Bacteriological samples will be submitted to the Department of Health laboratory.

The advisory will remain in effect until further notice.

