Bossier Parish confirms 182 new positive COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The number of new positive coronavirus cases and deaths continues to rise in Bossier Parish.

During Thursday morning’s COVID-19 briefing, Mayor Lo Walker said over the last week Bossier Parish has confirmed 182 new positive cases and 3 additional deaths.

This is the latest COVID-19 data for Bossier Parish as of Thursday, Nov. 5:

  • Total positive cases – 4,468
  • Total deaths – 123

Meanwhile, Mayor Walker talked about the latest developments on the challenge to the Louisiana House of Representatives petition that would end Gov. John Bel Edwards’ emergency proclamations regarding COVID-19.

The mayor also discussed how the cold weather and flu season is compounding concerns about COVID-19.

If you have been personally impacted by COVID-19 call 211 or visit www.211.org to access information and available resources.

