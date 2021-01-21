Bossier Parish confirms 21 COVID-19 deaths, the highest number of deaths in 1 week

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Bossier Parish has confirmed 21 coronavirus deaths, the highest number of deaths in one week since the pandemic began.

During Thursday morning’s COVID-19 briefing, Mayor Lo Walker said Bossier Parish also confirmed 458 new positive COVID-19 cases since Thursday, Jan. 14.

Here is the latest coronavirus data for Bossier Parish as of Thursday, Jan.21:

Total positive cases – 10,826

Total deaths – 224

Gov. John Bel Edwards said the number of cases is at a all time high across the state.

On Thursday Gov. Edwards renewed his plea for businesses to move to remote work for as many employees as possible due to the surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

Meanwhile, Mayor Walker continues to urge those who are able to be vaccinated to do so and for everyone to continue to follow the mitigation protocols to help slow the spread of the disease including wearing a mask, washing hands, practicing social distancing, and staying home if sick.