Bossier Parish confirms 246 positive COVID-19 cases, 12 deaths

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — BossierCity and Parish officials have now confirmed 246 positive coronavirus cases and 12 deaths.

Thursday afternnon Bossier City Mayor Lorenz “Lo” Walker announced the latest number of cases and deaths during a press conference.

As of Wednesday, April 22:

Positive cases – 246

Deaths – 12

Mayor Walker, along with the Bossier City Fire Chief and a local emergency doctor, gave an update on other COVID-19 activities and preparedeness operations.

Bossier City Fire Department Chief Brad Zagone said they received another Personal Protective Equipment delivery last week that included N95 masks, thermometers and gowns.

Chief Zagone said they are also making preparations for the reopening of the city. Sneeze glass is being installed in front of the counters and six-foot tape markings are being placed on the floor

to keep people from gathering too close together.

Willis-Knighton Bossier ER Dr. Bryant Boyd said a new plan has been implemented that will send all positive coronavirus patients to Willis-Knighton North. It will now be considered the COVID hospital.

Dr. Boyd said if you are having symptoms and you are real sick you can visit Willis-Knighton and get a 45 minute test. If you’re not that sick you can get tested at your family doctor’s office.

Boyd added that many people are scared scared to go to the ER and their conditions conditions are getting worse because they are afraid to seek medical help.

Boyd said, “If you are experiencing any other symptoms like chest pain or stomach pain you can still go to the ER, it is safe. There is a non-COVID side.”

Bossier City Police Chief Shane McWilliams encouraged everyone to use the non-emergency number (318)741-8605 if you need to report a scam or contact an investigator.

Meanwhile, Walker said they will be following the guidance from the Governor’s committee Resilient Louisiana on reopening in the future.

Walker said Gov. Edwards highly recommends citizens wear a mask but suggests gloves are part of the problem and advises citizens not to wear them.

For more information visit bossiercity.org.

