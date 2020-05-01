Bossier Parish confirms 286 positive COVID-19 cases, 17 deaths

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — BossierCity and Parish officials have now confirmed 286 positive coronavirus cases and 17 deaths.

On Friday Bossier City Mayor Lorenz “Lo” Walker announced the latest number of cases and deaths during a press conference.

As of Thursday, April 30:

Positive cases – 286

Deaths – 17

Mayor Walker, along with Bossier City Fire Department Chief Brad Zagone and Bossier City Police Chief Shane McWilliams, gave an update on other COVID-19 activities and preparedeness operations.

Walker talked about the Gov. John Bel Edwards’ extension of the stay-at-home order until May 15.

Walker said there are certian guidelines the state has to meet before it can reopen:

Downward trajectory in symptoms of flu and corona viruses illnesses

Number of positive cases has to be favorable of downward trajectory over a 14-day period

Treat all patients without crisis care

Walker also pointed out three noteworthy changes announced by Edwards:

Malls will remain closed, however stores within the malls can take the orders from people and offer items from individual stores within the malls for curbside pickup.

Restaurants can open up if there are outside areas for people to dine

At restaurants everyone should still maintain social distancing, wear of masks and there will be no tableside service

These things are crucial to phase one recovery in a timely manner:

Robust testing

Contact tracing after the testing

healthcare capacity

plan to protect safety of first responders

Keep informing citizens about social distancing

Wear masks when apporopriteate

Monitor the conditions if we see there is about to be a rebound need to have capacity to address it immediately

Chief Brad Zagone talked about the new partnership between the Bossier City Fire Department and Oschner LSU Health Shreveport.

Last week members of BCFD were trained on how to do nasal swab tests. Now COVID-19 testing can be offered to the entire fire and police departments. So far, 300 tests have been done.

Zagone added that BCFD also received a big order N95 masks on Thursday.

Chief Shane McWilliams thanked the citizens of Bossier for adhering to guidelines set by President Trump and Gov. Edwards.

McWilliams also encourgaed residents to report scams by call the non-emergency number (318) 741-8605.

For more information and updates visit bossiercity.org.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.