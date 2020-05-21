Bossier Parish confirms 29 new positive COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Health officials are now reporting 29 new positive coronavirus cases and two more deaths in Bossier Parish.

The is the latest COVID-19 data for Bossier Parish as of Wednesday, May 20:

Total number of positive cases – 353

Total number of deaths -24

On Thursday Mayor Lorenz “Lo” Walker gave an update on coronavirus preparedness operations and activities in Bossier City.

Mayor Walker said the city continues to operate under in accordance with all the federal, state, and FEMA and the Department of Health guidelines to address the pandemic as they work toward phase two of reopening on June 5.

Walker said many citizens are complying with the guidelines wearing their masks and social distancing but many people are not.

Walker said, “If we don’t do these things we are not going to be able to keep on that postive track meeting the criteria to gate from phase one to phase two.”

The Mayor also reminded residents that all city parks that have walking trails are open but use of the children’s playground equipment and basketball courts will remain closed at this time.

Bossier City Fire Department Chief Brad Zagone said tempertature checks are set up throughout City Hall, the sneeze glass is in place, the six foot markers are down and crews are cleaning all areas with bleach solution.

Zagone said the Bossier City Civic Center is now open for business at 25 percent occupant load.

Zagone added that with the potential events like the gun show coming to the civic center, temperature scanners will be placed at two unmanned stations to check people’s temperature at large events.

Meanwhile, Bossier City Police Chief Shane McWilliams reminded citizens who need to report a scam should call non-emergency number (318) 741-8605.

McWilliams also encouraged residents call the non-emergency number (318) 741-8605 to report any suspicious activity including what may have been captured on home video surveillance.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.