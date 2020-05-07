Bossier Parish confirms 303 positive COVID-19 cases, 18 deaths

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Bossier City and Parish officials have now confirmed 303 positive coronavirus cases and 18 deaths.

Bossier City Mayor Lorenz “Lo” Walker shared the latest number of cases and deaths during a press conference on Thursday.

As of Thursday, May 7:

Positive cases – 303

Deaths – 18

Mayor Walker, along with Bossier City Fire Department Chief Brad Zagone and Bossier City Police Chief Shane McWilliams, gave an update on other COVID-19 activities and preparedness operations.

City Hall lobby with queue barriers (Photo: Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office)

City Hall Flags (Photo: Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office)

City Hall lobby with queue barriers (Photo: Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office)

Chief Zagone with new sprayer to be used for disinfection of outside surfaces such as public benches and playgrounds. (Photo: Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office)

Chief Zagone with new sprayer to be used for disinfection of outside surfaces such as public benches and playgrounds. (Photo: Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office)

During the briefing, Mayor Walker discussed Bossier City Hall’s plans to facilitate a safe and efficient transition through the phased reopening. He also talked about the Gov. John Bel Edwards’ extension of the stay-at-home order until May 15.

Walker said there are certain guidelines the state has to meet before it can reopen:

Downward trajectory in symptoms of flu and corona viruses illnesses

Number of positive cases has to be favorable of downward trajectory over a 14-day period

Treat all patients without crisis care

Walker also pointed out three noteworthy changes announced by Edwards:

Malls will remain closed, however, stores within the malls can take the orders from people and offer items from individual stores within the malls for curbside pickup.

Restaurants can open up if there are outside areas for people to dine

At restaurants everyone should still maintain social distancing, wear of masks and there will be no tableside service

Chief Zagone shared the number of symptomatic and confirmed COVID-19 cases that Bossier City Fire Department EMS has transported in Bossier City over the latest 30-day count and gives an update on COVID-19 testing for Bossier City first responders through the partnership between the Bossier City Fire Department and LSU Health Shreveport. He also provided details on preparations for the reopening of City Hall.

Chief McWilliams thanked the community for standing up and adhering to the governor’s orders and the presidential orders. He asks residents and businesses to continue their efforts in following the new guidelines as they are announced.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.