Bossier Parish confirms 4 more COVID-19 deaths, 103 new positive cases

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — More people have died from the coronavirus and over 100 new positive cases have been reported in Bossier Parish.

During Mayor Lo Walker’s morning briefing, he said over the last week Bossier Parish has confirmed 4 additional deaths and 103 new positive cases.

Mayor Walker said, “Our move to Phase 3 was indeed good news, but we cannot let our guard down. We must continue prevention and mitigation protocols if we are to function safely in Phase 3 and not return to a lower phase of the recovery effort.”

This is the latest COVID-19 data for Bossier Parish as of Thursday, Sept. 17:

Total positive cases – 2964

Total deaths – 104

Mayor Walker also said that there we all have extra reason to wear a mask and that is the impact the pandemic is having on our great military installation, Barksdale Air Force Base, and the people who serve and work there.

Walker added, “The airmen of team Barksdale must remain healthy to perform their missions in support of the national defense.”

