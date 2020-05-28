Bossier Parish confirms 49 new positive COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Health officials are now reporting 49 new positive coronavirus cases and two more deaths in Bossier Parish.

The is the latest COVID-19 data for Bossier Parish as of Wednesday, May 27:

Total number of positive cases – 402

Total number of deaths – 26

Mayor Lorenz “Lo” Walker gave an update on coronavirus preparedness operations and activities in Bossier City on Thursday. During the COVID-19 briefing, Mayor Walker stated that everyone should be aware that states and regions with no evidence of a rebound, and that satisfy gating criteria are the only ones who are eligible to enter Phase Two.

In Phase Two, all vulnerable residents should continue to shelter in place, and everyone should still practice social distancing. Daycares and camps are able to reopen, and visits to hospitals can be prohibited, but they are not mandatory. Large venues such as restaurant dining, movie theaters, sporting venues, and churches can operate under moderate physical distancing. Bars can open, but must have standing room only occupancy.

A lot of COVID-19 testing should be expected during Phase Two, and a lot of contact follow-ups, according to Mayor Walker.

Bossier City Fire Department Chief Brad Zagone said he would like to thank all healthcare providers and first responders during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bossier City Police Chief Shane McWilliams reminded citizens who need to make reports should call the non-emergency number at (318)-741-8605.

