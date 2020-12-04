Bossier Parish confirms 494 new positive COVID-19 cases, 11 new deaths

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Bossier Parish has seen yet another large increase in positive coronavirus cases over the past week as the number of positive coronavirus cases reach 6,528.

During Thursday’s COVID-19 briefing, Mayor Lo Walker said Bossier Parish has confirmed 494 new positive cases and 11 additional deaths since Wednesday, November 25.

Here is the latest COVID-19 data for Bossier Parish as of Wednesday, Nov. 25:

Total positive cases – 6,528

Total deaths – 158

Louisiana should receive its first doses of a coronavirus vaccine within weeks if the proposed drug wins federal approval as expected, and frontline hospital workers and nursing home residents and staff should be vaccinated by the early part of January, Gov. John Bel Edwards said Wednesday.

The Louisiana Department of Health reported 2,774 new COVID-19 cases statewide and 23 more deaths Thursday, bringing the cumulative number of confirmed and probable cases reported in the state to 244,078 and deaths to 6,524.