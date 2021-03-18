Bossier Parish confirms 64 new positive COVID-19 cases, 6 more deaths

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The number of coronavirus cases and deaths continues to rise in Bossier Parish.

During Thursday morning’s COVID-19 briefing, Mayor Walker said 64 new positive COVID-19 cases and 6 more deaths have been confirmed since Thursday, March 11.

Here is the latest coronavirus data for Bossier Parish as of Thursday, March 18:

Total positive cases – 13,174

Total deaths – 281

On Thursday both Bossier and Caddo Parish officials announced that all bars are now allowed to operate at 50 percent capacity due to a decrease in positive coronavirus cases.

Walker said, “There is light at the end of the tunnel but we are not through the tunnel yet.”

The mayor also urges residents to continue following the mitigation protocols to help slow the spread of the disease including washing hands, practicing social distancing, avoiding gatherings, and staying home if sick.