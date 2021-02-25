Bossier Parish confirms 839 new COVID-19 cases, 16 new deaths

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The number of coronavirus cases has increased in Bossier Parish with over 800 new positive cases being reported since the beginning of February.

During Thursday morning’s COVID-19 briefing, Mayor Lo Walker said Bossier Parish confirmed 839 COVID-19 cases and 16 more deaths since Thursday, Feb. 4.

Here is the latest coronavirus data for Bossier Parish as of Thursday, Feb. 25:

Total positive cases – 12,944

Total deaths – 259

Mayor Walker reminds everyone they must make an appointment in order to receive their first vaccine if it is available to them.

Mayor Walker also urges everyone to follow the mitigation protocols to help slow the spread of the disease including washing hands, practicing social distancing, avoiding gatherings, and staying home if sick.

If you have a fever or cough, you might have COVID-19. Most people have mild illness and are able to recover at home. Keep track of your symptoms. If you have an emergency warning sign (including trouble breathing), get medical attention right away.