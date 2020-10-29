Bossier Parish confirms nearly 300 new positive COVID-19 cases, 4 more deaths

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The number of new positive coronavirus cases continues to rise in Bossier Parish.

According to the Louisiana Department of Health website, since last week Bossier Parish has reported 299 new positive COVID-19 cases and four additional deaths.

This is the latest COVID-19 data for Bossier Parish as of Thursday, Oct. 29:

Total positive cases – 4,322

Total deaths – 121

Meanwhile, during Thursday morning’s COVID-19 briefing, Mayor Lorenz “Lo” Walker briefly talked about the Louisiana House of Representatives petition that would end Gov. John Bel Edwards’ emergency proclamations regarding COVID-19. The petition is being challenged in court.

Mayor Walker said, “In the meantime, we will continue to follow the protocols and procedures that are in place until this is resolved judicially.”

Walker also stressed the importance of cooperating with the contract tracing program while remaining alert to the potential for scams. He reminded residents that the calls are confidential and adds that a contact tracer will never ask for financial information.

The mayor also talked about the candidates and the amendments that will be on the ballot for the Nov. 3 election.

Mayor Walker also added that Halloween will not be restricted in Bossier City but urges everyone to be careful due to all of the children and parents who will be out on Saturday night.

