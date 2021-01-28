Bossier Parish confirms nearly 700 new positive COVID-19 cases, 10 more deaths

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The number of coronavirus cases and deaths continues to climb in Bossier Parish with cases topping 11,000.

During Thursday morning’s COVID-19 briefing, Mayor Lo Walker said Bossier Parish confirmed 688 new positive COVID-19 cases and 10 more deaths since Thursday, Jan. 21.

Here is the latest coronavirus data for Bossier Parish as of Thursday, Jan.28:

Total positive cases – 11,514

Total deaths – 234

On Thursday health officials confirmed two more cases of the U.K. COVID-19 variant in Louisiana.

Gov. John Bel Edwards said during a briefing this afternoon that there are 14 suspected cases in the state still being evaluated by the CDC.

Meanwhile, Mayor Walker continues to urge those who are able to be vaccinated to do so and for everyone to continue to follow the mitigation protocols to help slow the spread of the disease including wearing a mask, washing hands, practicing social distancing, and staying home if sick.