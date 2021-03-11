Bossier Parish continues to see increase in COVID-19 deaths, positive cases

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Mayor Lo Walker reminds residents that the pandemic is not over as Bossier Parish continues to see an increase in the number of coronavirus deaths and positive cases.

During Thursday morning’s COVID-19 briefing, Mayor Walker said 11 more COVID-19 deaths and 62 new cases have been confirmed since Thursday, March 4.

Here is the latest coronavirus data for Bossier Parish as of Thursday, March 11:

Total positive cases – 13,110

Total deaths – 275

Walker said, “Ladies and gentlemen, the pandemic is not over, we now have 3 vaccines available and they are beginning to make a significant and positive difference but the challenge remains and it’s going to take all of us continuing to work together to survive this pandemic and return to a new normal in our daily lives.”

Earlier this week Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the expansion of vaccine eligibility to Louisiana residents who are 16 and older with certain health conditions. Eligibility will also be expanded to include those who work in jails, shelters, and group homes.

The Mayor is encouraging everyone who is eligible to get vaccinated.

Walker also urges residents to continue following the mitigation protocols to help slow the spread of the disease including washing hands, practicing social distancing, avoiding gatherings, and staying home if sick.