Bossier Parish continues to see increase in positive COVID-19 cases, confirms 1 new death

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Bossier City Mayor Lorenz “Lo” Walker says Bossier Parish is still experiencing a significant increase in the number of new positive coronavirus cases since last week.

During Mayor Walker’s morning briefing, he said Bossier Parish has confirmed 201 new COVID-19 cases and another death. That is 13 more positives cases and one new death since Thursday, October 8.

This is the latest COVID-19 data for Bossier Parish as of Thursday Oct. 15:

Total positive cases – 3,692

Total deaths – 111

Mayor Walker urged all residents to continue to follow prevention measures and get a flu shot as recommended by their health care provider.

He also reminded residents about important upcoming election dates and the proposition to allow sports betting by the parish.

Mayor Walker is urging all Bossier Parish citizens to be counted in the 2020 Census. Per the Louisiana Governor’s briefing, October 15 at 11:59 p.m. is the last day for the 2020 Census count.

The Supreme Court, by 7-1 vote, reversed a lower court’s order extending the Census until October 31. Forms can be filled out online at www.census.gov or by phone at 844-330-2020.

