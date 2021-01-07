Bossier Parish COVID-19 cases near 10,000, deaths top 200

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The number of coronavirus cases and deaths continues to soar in Bossier Parish with cases nearing 10,000 and deaths topping 200.

During Thursday morning’s COVID-19 briefing, Mayor Lo Walker said Bossier Parish confirmed over 600 new positive cases and 9 more deaths since Thursday, Dec. 31.

The Louisiana Department of Health announced Thursday afternoon that there were 75 new positive cases and one additional death in Bossier Parish.

Here is the latest COVID-19 data for Bossier Parish as of Thursday, Jan.7:

Total positive cases – 9,594

Total deaths – 204

Mayor Walker continues to urge those who are able to be vaccinated to do so and for everyone to continue to follow the mitigation protocols to help slow the spread of the disease including wearing a mask, washing hands, practicing social distancing, and staying home if sick.