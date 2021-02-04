Bossier Parish COVID-19 cases top 12,000, number of deaths continue to climb

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The number of coronavirus cases has topped 12,000 in Bossier Parish with nearly 600 new positive cases being reported within the last week.

During Thursday morning’s COVID-19 briefing, Mayor Lo Walker said Bossier Parish confirmed 591 COVID-19 cases and 9 more deaths since Thursday, Jan. 28.

Here is the latest coronavirus data for Bossier Parish as of Thursday, Feb. 4:

Total positive cases – 12,105

Total deaths – 243

Mayor Walker reminds everyone about the importance and value of wearing face masks since there are new variants of the coronavirus that seem to be more contagious.

The mayor also continues to urge those who are able to be vaccinated to do so and for everyone to continue to follow the mitigation protocols to help slow the spread of the disease including washing hands, practicing social distancing, and staying home if sick.