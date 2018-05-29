Bossier Parish cracking down on drunk drivers

The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office is stepping up its efforts to keep drunk drivers off the road.

A sobriety checkpoint will start at 10 p.m. Friday and it will run through Saturday morning at an undisclosed location.

Deputies will be looking for impaired drivers and will remove them from the road from the road before they cause injury or death to themselves or others.

Bossier City Police Department and Louisiana State Police will assist in the checkpoint.

You are encouraged to report impaired drivers to law enforcement at any time in support of “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over.”

The Bossier Sheriff’s Office can be reached 24 hours a day at 318-965-2203.

The sobriety checkpoint is being conducted as part of a grant awarded to the Bossier Sheriff’s Office from the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission for DWI Enforcement.