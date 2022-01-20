Bossier Parish establishes emergency plan for possible winter storms

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Bossier Parish has adopted an emergency operations plan for possible winter storms in the wake of last year’s arctic blast that virtually shut down most of the parish and northwest Louisiana.

According to the Bossier Parish Police Jury, highway department crews will be gathering equipment and checking supplies designed to combat hazardous conditions, In addition to continuous monitoring of weather information.

The Bossier Parish Highway Department has added a snow plow complete with an attached spreader for either sand or salt that can now be dispatched in efforts to keep parish roads open.

Officials have also identified five staging areas throughout the parish where emergency equipment will be deployed as conditions warrant. When a winter watch is issued, equipment and supplies will be pre-staged to designated ice/snow challenge areas such as hills and overpasses. Local contractors will be contacted for additional assistance if needed.

Staging areas have been designated as the Bossier Parish Fire District 7 station, the Bossier Parish highway department facility in Benton, Hammack Way off Swan Lake Rd., the Dogwood levy at Red Chute Bayou, and the South Bossier Park.

Each was selected for its proximity to designated critical areas including bridges and overpasses, heavily traveled roads, and populated areas.

Also included in the plan is cooperation with other governmental agencies, law enforcement, and groups that may provide transportation or support for individuals who have special needs. Officials will identify special populations including hospitals, nursing homes, and dialysis centers and will be in contact in case of emergency needs.

