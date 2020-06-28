Bossier Parish experiences highest single day COVID-19 increase since the beginning of April

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Bossier Parish had 29 positive cases as of June 23, 2020 with 23 positive cases Wednesday afternoon. This has been the highest single day increase in the parish since the beginning of April.

Dr. Alex Billioux with the Louisiana Department of Health spoke last Monday in Governor Edward’s briefing that explained the overall region beginning to see spikes in cases.

“The greater Shreveport Caddo area or Bossier area was having a decreasing case rate or deceasing hospitalizations. Here we see that over the last week there was a significant increase in cases. Hospitalizations have plateaued now,” said Billioux.

Traci Landy with Bossier City says that the city is still one of the areas of the state where numbers were relatively low.

“But none the less, we want to buckle down on those preventative measures and to also continue to encourage people to follow the guideline,” said Landry.

Those 29 positive test results were out of 263 reported to the Louisiana Department of Health Tuesday. That’s a positivity rate of 11.02% which is higher than Caddo’s at 5.59% and the statewide positivity rate for the same day.

