Bossier Parish gas well blows due to pressure build-up

ELM GROVE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A natural gas well near Elm Grove blew Wednesday due to a faulty pressure valve.

Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office representatives say the natural gas well on US-71 had a faulty blowout pressure valve that exploded due to an extreme pressure buildup. A Blowout Valve is a specialized piece of machinery that monitors and controls the release of gas based on varying pressure levels in a well during drilling. It’s a failsafe to protect the crew, rig, and environment.

The company managed to shut off the valve and a hazardous materials unit with the Louisiana State Police sent an Emergency Services Unit to the scene. No injuries were reported.

Ted River and Bossier Parish Sheriff’s deputies closed traffic from Hwy 157 to LA 4 temporarily and temporarily diverted it around the area. It was determined it was not necessary to evacuate the area.

All roads are now open.