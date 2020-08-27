Bossier Parish homes needing hail repairs now brace for Hurricane Laura’s impact

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – It’s not a hurricane, but hail that has homes in Bossier Parish waiting for repairs.

Since the April 24 hail storm, contractors have been busy fixing the damage dealt to roofs and windows of the nearly 5,500 homes impacted by that weather event.

Delays from heat and rain, and COVID-19 shutting down materials manufacturers slowed the processs.

Now, homeowners and construction companies are bracing for more repairs after Hurricane Laura moves through our area.

“Wind is just as bad for a roof as hail is, so I think that we will have more damage after we get through with the storm,” said Brian Hammons, TBH Construction.

Experts recommend homeowners use a licensed contractor for repairs.

