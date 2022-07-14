BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – All of Bossier Parish will be under a burn ban starting Friday, according to the Bossier Parish Police Jury.

The police jury says the burn ban follows an emergency declaration signed by BPPJ President Tom Salzer Thursday.

Bossier Parish fire chiefs called for the ban until conditions improve, according to Ian Snellgrove, director of the Bossier Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness.

Snellgrove said the burn ban declaration has been filed with the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness according to state requirements.

“According to the National Weather Service, the 10-day outlook forecasts below normal rainfall as well as likely above normal temperatures, all of which create dry ground and vegetative conditions,” the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office said in a statement announcing the pending burn ban. “These conditions will likely worsen if we do not receive adequate rainfall amounts in our area. This dryness along with any wind conditions will have a negative impact on our parish by the increased fire danger threat within Bossier Parish and surrounding areas.”

The burn ban will remain in effect until conditions improve.

Bossier is the fourth parish in northwest Louisiana to do so this summer. De Soto, Red River, and Natchitoches Parish have also issued burn bans.

As of Monday, Arkansas is under a statewide moderate wildfire risk, according to the state’s forestry division. Counties in East Texas under a burn ban include Bowie, Cass, Harrison, Marion, Morris, Shelby, and Panola.