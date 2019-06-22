Bossier Parish: Kingston Road connecting Airline Drive and HWY 3 open

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) Kingston Road is now open for business after an almost-month-long closure to improve drainage.



The improvements to the drainage were at the point where Kingston crosses Willow Chute Bayou. Now with the work completed, the roadway connecting Airline Drive and Louisiana Highway 3 opened to traffic shortly after noon today.



The work, which originally was projected to take 30 days, finished a few days ahead of schedule.



Motorists are reminded to drive cautiously, however, since further improvements continue.



Road expansion is underway plus traffic lights and pedestrian crossings are still under construction.



Construction equipment also is operating on the site of the new Benton High School and drivers are asked to proceed with caution through the area.

