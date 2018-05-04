Bossier Parish man convicted for murdering girlfriend’s son

A jury has found a man guilty of killing his girlfriend’s son inside a Bossier City home.

Jeffery Sanchez Smith, 45, shot and killed Jeremy Davis, the adult son of his long-time girlfriend, in their home in the Meadowview area on July 24, 2016.

Smith told police that Davis had attacked his mother and he had intervened to protect her.

Davis’ brother who was home during the incident provided a different account and testified that after a verbal argument related to a case of bottled water, Smith ran after Davis inside the home and then shot him while he tried to flee to safety.

Witnesses said moments after Smith shot and killed Davis, he ran from the home and fired a shot at Davis’ brother and threatened to kill him as well.

The gun was never recovered and is believed to have been hidden or discarded by Smith after the shooting.

Smith was originally charged with Second Degree Murder, but jury returned a unanimous verdict on the lesser charge of Manslaughter.

Smith now faces up to 40 years in prison and has other felony charges related to the same incident including Obstruction of Justice for allegedly discarding the murder weapon.

Smith has long a history of domestic abuse against his girlfriend.