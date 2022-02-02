BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Bossier Parish officials announced how they’re preparing for the winter weather expected to roll through the ArkLaTex late Thursday and into Friday.

The weather event is predicted to bring a wintery mix of rain, freezing rain, sleet, and possibly some snow.

Lines in red on this snow/ice road plan map show the top priority roadways that are of concern to Bossier Parish officials.

Bossier Parish Deputies with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office and the Bossier Parish Police Jury officials met Wednesday morning to discuss their plans and review the parish’s plans to help keep Bossier residents safe.

“We want to be prepared for the winter weather that’s heading our way,” said Bossier Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Duane Huddleston. “Part of the patrol deputies on duty that night will be to report back to dispatch on road conditions in the event they become too hazardous for motorists.”

Chief Huddleston also directed the maintenance crew to make sure all the generators for the jail facilities are full of fuel in case of a power loss from down power lines due to ice accumulation.

“We have a plan,” said Bossier Parish Administrator Butch Ford. “We will stage our winter weather equipment at five key points throughout the parish. That equipment includes sand and salt trucks for roadways that will help keep bridges and overpasses open to traffic.”

Those staging areas are:

• Mott Road in Plain Dealing

• Bossier Parish Hwy Dept. (Benton)

• Stockwell Road

• Hammack Way

• South Bossier Park

Officials say they will continue to update Bossier residents on this event as more information becomes available. Lines in red on the map show the top priority roadways that are of concern to parish officials.