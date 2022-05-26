BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – In recognition of Mental Health Awareness month, organizations throughout Bossier Parish will come together Thursday evening for a walk meant to bring awareness to issues of mental health.

Several churches and non-profit organizations will gather at 6:30 p.m. in Brownlee at North Bossier Park 1515-1541 Mondello Way. From there they will walk to Providence Academy at 4525 Old Brownlee Rd.

Bossier City Mayor Tommy Chandler and Dr. Antwan R. Butler, a licensed mental health professional are scheduled to speak.

Partner organizations include:

  • St. Elizabeth Baptist Church
  • Pelican Bayou Counseling Agency
  • DOBI Healthcare Services and Mental Health Rehabilitation
  • Empowering Minds Rehabilitation Center, LLC
  • Choices Coordinated Care Solutions
  • United Nonprofits Inc.
  • Street Outreach Solutions, LLC
  • Greater New Zion Missionary Baptist Church of Benton, La.
  • Grace Presbyterian Church
  • Providence Classical Academy
  • Good Hope Baptist Church
  • Tag Rome State Farm