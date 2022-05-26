BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – In recognition of Mental Health Awareness month, organizations throughout Bossier Parish will come together Thursday evening for a walk meant to bring awareness to issues of mental health.
Several churches and non-profit organizations will gather at 6:30 p.m. in Brownlee at North Bossier Park 1515-1541 Mondello Way. From there they will walk to Providence Academy at 4525 Old Brownlee Rd.
Bossier City Mayor Tommy Chandler and Dr. Antwan R. Butler, a licensed mental health professional are scheduled to speak.
Partner organizations include:
- St. Elizabeth Baptist Church
- Pelican Bayou Counseling Agency
- DOBI Healthcare Services and Mental Health Rehabilitation
- Empowering Minds Rehabilitation Center, LLC
- Choices Coordinated Care Solutions
- United Nonprofits Inc.
- Street Outreach Solutions, LLC
- Greater New Zion Missionary Baptist Church of Benton, La.
- Grace Presbyterian Church
- Providence Classical Academy
- Good Hope Baptist Church
- Tag Rome State Farm