Bossier Parish Police Jury declares state of emergency, courthouse closed tomorrow

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Bossier Parish Police Jury has declared a state of emergency due to the severe weather that is expected from Hurricane Laura.

According to BPPJ President Jimmy Cochran, the Bossier Parish Courthouse will also be closed Thursday, Aug. 27 and is expected to reopen at 8 a.m. Friday, Aug. 28.

View the emergency declaration below:

Pursuant to La. R.S. 29:727, the President of the Bossier Parish Police Jury has hereby declared a State of Emergency due to an emergency situation as a result of forecasted severe weather from Hurricane Laura. In accordance with said declaration, the Bossier Parish Courthouse will be closed effective Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, and it is anticipated that the courthouse will reopen on Friday, Aug. 2020 at 8 a.m. A notice will be posted on the police jury’s website at www. bossierparishla.gov should the need arise for the courthouse to be closed on Friday, Aug. 28, 2020.

Jimmy Cochran, Parish President

Bossier Parish Police Jury

