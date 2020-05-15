Bossier Parish police jury departments to reopen after state enters Phase One

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Bossier Parish Police Jury announced Friday that other departments will be open Monday, May 18 in accordance with Gov. John Bel Edwards’ issued mandates.

The divisions of the Bossier Parish Police Jury include the highway department, sanitation department, and others critical to the operation of parish public services. The police jury says all departments have been safely performing essential duties during the COVID crisis.

All branches of the Bossier Parish library system will be offering curbside service for patrons who want to check out books and DVDs. Curbside service will be available Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Individuals who want to check out material should call their branch library or go to their library account online and put the items on hold. Library staffers will be providing no-contact delivery at the curb.

Bossier Parish Director of Libraries Heather McEntee said staff members will be handing out survey forms to those who pick up materials in order to determine what library patrons are wanting.

“This survey is a needs assessment,” McEntee said.

“We’re wanting to know what our patrons are looking for while our buildings are closed to the public. We will use this assessment to develop protocols we may implement as we move forward.”

Among the things McEntee wants to study is whether the libraries may be able to safely allow patrons to check out laptop computers and wireless hot spots, and how to sanitize items that are returned.

McEntee said the library system’s digital services have seen a massive increase in use since the virus caused buildings to be closed. And, she added, the system has continued its virtual programming on Facebook. That, too, has proved popular.

Director of Parks and Recreation Warren Saucier said rules are being put in place to allow residents to safely utilize parish facilities.

At South Bossier Park, fields will be open to individuals, but no team activities such as organized practices or scrimmages will be allowed. Restrooms will be open, but only one occupant at a time will be allowed.

At Tall Timbers, the walking track and the infield area are open to individuals. Team practices or large groups are prohibited until further notice. Bathrooms at that facility and the playground are closed.

Bo Brandon park is also closed to practice or team activities, but individuals are invited to utilize the south playing fields and the batting cage. Bathrooms at the park are closed.

“We have seen a lot of individual campers and fishermen at the Parish Camp, and we believe the completion of our bathroom facility has helped that,” said Saucier.

“We’re asking those who are coming to the camp to take the precautions necessary to stay safe and healthy.”

Saucier said only one occupant at a time should use the new restroom, and asked that visitors allow plenty of space between campsites.

Kenneth Starnes, Director of the parish’s Section 8 housing, said his office would be open to the public Monday at 8 a.m. Persons with business at the office should call for an appointment, and wear a mask when entering the building.

Starnes said social distancing recommendations will be followed if more than one individual is in the office.

