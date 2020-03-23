Bossier City, parish announce further closings & operational changes in response to’stay-at-home’ order

SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – The President of the Bossier Parish Police Jury has declared a State of emergency due to the statewide ‘stay at home’ order issued Sunday by Gov. John Bel Edwards in response to the threat of COVID-19.

Under the declaration, the Bossier Parish Courthouse will be closed to the public effective Monday, March 23, 2020 beginning at 5:00 p.m., and will remain closed through Sunday, April 12, 2020.

In addition to the closure of the Bossier Parish Courthouse, the Bossier City Utility Department office, the Bossier City Civic Center and the Community Development Division are closed.

The BPPJ says the public will need to contact each individual department within the courthouse to determine their hours of operation. Their contact information may be found on the police jury website at www.bossierparishla.gov

