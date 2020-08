BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Bossier Parish Police Jury has lifted the state of emergency that was declared yesterday due to the severe weather expected from Hurricane Laura.

According to BPPJ President Jimmy Cochran, the Bossier Parish Courthouse will also reopen at 8 a.m. Friday, Aug. 28.

